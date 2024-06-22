Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARDX. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.79. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,186.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,327 shares of company stock worth $3,886,619 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,183.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 506,872 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 185.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $9,384,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.