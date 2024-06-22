ArrowMark Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:BANX)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BANX opened at $18.84 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.