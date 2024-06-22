Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,434.03

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,434.03 ($30.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,492 ($31.66). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,468 ($31.36), with a volume of 3,086,485 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.41) to GBX 2,250 ($28.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 20.70 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,483.87%.
In other Associated British Foods news, insider Annie Murphy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($34.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,336.80 ($62,689.71). In other news, insider Kumsal Bayazit purchased 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,728 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £79,930.40 ($101,563.41). Also, insider Annie Murphy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($34.26) per share, with a total value of £49,336.80 ($62,689.71). 58.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
