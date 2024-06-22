Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 629,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 742,140 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

