Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 938,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,666,000 after acquiring an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

MRK stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 145.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

