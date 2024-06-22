AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEYE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

AudioEye Price Performance

AEYE opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.18. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

