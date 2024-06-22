AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 1%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.03 ($0.08). Approximately 14,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 141,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.09 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.47.

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

