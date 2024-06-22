Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.70. 441,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,139,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,842 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

