BAB, Inc. (BABB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 12th

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

BAB Price Performance

BAB stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

