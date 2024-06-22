Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 6,220 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDU. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 556,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 923.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDU opened at $22.73 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

