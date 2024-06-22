Bank of New Hampshire Acquires Shares of 7,570 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

