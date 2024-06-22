Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PGX stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

