Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.