Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

