Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

