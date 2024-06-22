Bank of New Hampshire Has $74,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $61.44 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.