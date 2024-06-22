Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corteva were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.