Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 200,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

