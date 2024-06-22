Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 2,150 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

