Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 193.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.