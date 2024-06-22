Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amgen were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $308.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

