Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

