Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corning were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 40.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,842,000 after buying an additional 349,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,712,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,194,000 after acquiring an additional 52,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 68,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.05 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

