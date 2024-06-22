Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 38,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

