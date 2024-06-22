Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Comcast were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

