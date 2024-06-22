Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,850 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMQ opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.