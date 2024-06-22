Bank of New Hampshire Sells 210 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $78.23 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

