Bank of New Hampshire Sells 645 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.