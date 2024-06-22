Bank of New Hampshire Sells 87 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

