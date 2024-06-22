Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,362 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $204.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $298.95. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average of $186.13.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

