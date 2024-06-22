Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.