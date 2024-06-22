Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.53 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $125.10 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $129.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

