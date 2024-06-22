Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 29,271 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

