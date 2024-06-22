Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,264 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $238.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

