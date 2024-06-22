Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

ODFL opened at $174.89 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.77 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.