Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,659 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

