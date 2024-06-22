Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 22,579 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MetLife were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.