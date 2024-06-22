Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.