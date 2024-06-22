BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

