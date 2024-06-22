BCS Wealth Management Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

BATS KJUL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

