BCS Wealth Management Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,186 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 341,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

