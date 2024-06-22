BCS Wealth Management Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,311,000 after acquiring an additional 815,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 802,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $483.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

