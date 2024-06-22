BCS Wealth Management Sells 31,193 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,193 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,254.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period.

PMAY stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $559.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

