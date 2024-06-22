BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $577.66 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

