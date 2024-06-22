BCS Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.63 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

