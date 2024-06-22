Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Biogen were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $296.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

