BioPharma Credit (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioPharma Credit news, insider Sapna Shah bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,297.33). 6.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

