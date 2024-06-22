BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Head to Head Comparison

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BitFuFu and HIVE Digital Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 67.75%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Volatility & Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BitFuFu and HIVE Digital Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $284.11 million 0.10 $10.49 million N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 3.33 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -4.81

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Summary

BitFuFu beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

