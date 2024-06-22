BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $10.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The company has a market cap of $913.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

