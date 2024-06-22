Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $108.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,864 shares of company stock worth $6,272,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after acquiring an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

